FRALEIGH--Kathleen Sophia, a leader in women's global advocacy, died on August 2, 2019 in North Bergen, N.J. She was 92 years old. Kathleen, best known as Kay, was born on October 10, 1926, in Manhattan to James and Gertrude (nee Finnegan) Fraleigh. Kay served as the chairwoman of the Committee on the United Nations Decade for Women from 1975 through 1985, during which UN Women's Conferences were held in Mexico City, Mexico (1975), Copenhagen, Denmark (1980) and Nairobi, Kenya (1985). From 1982 through 1991, Kay also served as chair of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Committee on the Status of Women, New York, which supports the work of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and UN Women. Additionally, she was an International Alliance of Women permanent resident to the United Nations. Kay was a lifelong adventurous traveler. After retiring, she spent several months each year in Calpi, Spain with her husband, Jim, whom she married in 1988. She will be remembered by family and friends for her cheerful, optimistic spirit. Kay was predeceased by her husband, James H. Potts, and her brother, James B. Fraleigh. Her ashes will be interred at Cutchogue Cemetery in Cutchogue, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to United Methodist Women. The family would like to thank the staff at Hudson Hills Senior Living, who cared for Kay during her final years.



