GORMAN--Kathleen Culbertson Reynolds. Kathie, 84, died suddenly in her home August 11, 2020. Loving mother of Bonnie and Christina and beloved Nana to Derek, Peter and Julia (Wanfried). Our hearts are forever broken, but take solace she is with Lillie and Bonnie. We miss her dearly.





