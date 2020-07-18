PRESTWIDGE--Dr. Kathleen J. Sun Rise: January 7, 1927 - Sun Set: April 5, 2020. Kathleen Joyce Prestwidge, PhD was preceded in death by her parents to Hubert Leonard Prestwidge and Inez Espin. Dr. Prestwidge was an educator and taught many students. She received a microbiologist graduate from Hunter College and later went on to obtain a PhD from St. John's University. She was professor teaching biology at Bronx Community College, where she later retired. She also worked as a volunteer on Queen Public Access TV (QPTV); often discussing African American history and a variety of other relevant topics in today's society. Dr. Prestwidge was involved in many charitable organizations. However, she dedicated much of her time to educating and improving her community. She will be remembered by her family and many friends for her love and concern for others as well as her laughter and unique sense of humor. Memorial services are pending and will be scheduled at later date. The family appreciates your condolence during this difficult time.





