RITCH--Kathleen. Died on January 23, 2020, her 77th birthday. A woman of elegant style and discernment. A world traveler, photographer, and lover of nature. She was a patron of the arts, a beloved member of the Metropolitan Opera Club, and respected board member of the Young Concert Artists. Kathleen rose to prominence as a corporate executive by reason of her intelligence and drive. She was a dear friend and will be deeply missed. Gina & Joe Einstein, Marcia & Russ Clarke
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 24, 2020