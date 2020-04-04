Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen T. Sullivan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1943 - 2020

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen T. Sullivan, aka 'sucker lady', 76 years young, dropped the mic peacefully in Lititz, Pa. It is believed she succumbed to the years of raising 3 kids: 2 fairly normal, and 1 completely off her own rocker. Sorry COVID-19, we beat you to it on this one!



Kathy was a great woman, mother, mom-mom, friend, aunt, sister to some, not so much to others, wife (at one point)/ companion/ buddy to one. Born on October 25, 1943 in Collingswood, NJ, she was the oldest daughter of the late Anthony & Catherine "Kitty-Kat" Visgil. She leaves behind a dysfunctional family, and while we believe we put the 'fun' in dysfunctional, Kath was quite frankly tired of dealing with our shenanigans.



Kathy served this great country as a Lieutenant Colonel Army Reserve nurse. She secretly enjoyed the escape to serve one weekend per month and 2 weeks each year. Her kids did too! Our friends would send Christmas cards to the military, thanking them for sending mom to boot camp. While she did not like the idea of parties at her home, she did enjoy a clean, spotless house upon her return.

Cooking was not her greatest skill, unless it was Hamburger Helper, but the heart shaped toast in the morning let you know she cared. It was a guarantee that at Thanksgiving, the Pillsbury rolls would be burned, but she did make a mean walnut apple pie.



Mom was so grateful to the fellas of the NJDOT who completed Route 55 so she could get to her happy place in less than an hour: "The Lake" in Millville, NJ became our family haven. The whole family jammed into the cabin – awesome times were had by all and we would like to thank you, Mom, for introducing us to such a wonderful place.



We will miss you every day. Even though today may be a rough one, we will remember your strength through the tough years and keep going. You made our lives, Mom. We love you so much. Say hello to mom-mom and pop-pop for us.



Kathy is survived by sister Mary (Jim), brothers Tony (Mary Lou) & John (Terry), children Kelly, Ryan (Meagan), Kristin, companion Whitey, grandson Tanner, and granddaughter CC.



Because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we will be postponing the celebration of life until August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA with military honors. Guests will be received prior to service at 10:00 AM. Please put it on your calendars, come celebrate her life with us and join the family for lunch afterwards. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 circumstances, researchers were not allowed to retrieve Kathy's brain tissue to help advance the study of this disease and improve the clinical care of patients. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kathy's honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate.

