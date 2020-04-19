BEDKE--Kathryn Lynn, 68, died at home in New York City on March 31, 2020, of complications from colon cancer. Born November 3, 1951, and raised in Ravenna, NE, she graduated from Kirkland College, Harvard Divinity School and Case Western Reserve School of Law. She practiced law at White & Case, Davidson & Grannum and Wohl & Entwistle; and served as an enforcement attorney for the SEC and an adjunct professor at New York Law School. Survived by two nephews and by many friends from her profession, travels and work with the Blue Hill Troupe and the Nebraska Society of New York. A memorial service will be planned.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020