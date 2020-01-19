ERNST--Kathryn Fitzgerald, known as "Kate," passed away January 7th, 2020 in Paris, France. Kate was born at St. Vincent's Hospital (Greenwich Village) and named Kathryn Sullivan Fitzgerald on November 12, 1942. She was the daughter of Dr. Joseph M. Fitzgerald, MD and Helen Ann Dougherty Fitzgerald. She graduated from Wells College in Aurora, NY in 1963 with a major in economics. Her career included successes in the publishing industry with Prentice Hall and Franklin Watts, and her work with International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) and Warburg Paribas Becker. In 1982, she launched her own consulting business, Ernst Associates, Inc., which she ran until she retired in 1998. She then began tutoring bright adolescents with some reading or mathematical difficulties. In 2004, she moved to Paris, France, where she resided until her death. She also was the author of six children's books. She and John L. Ernst were married and divorced in the 1970's. She remained devoted to her two step-children, Alexandra Ernst and Matthew Ernst, and their children, Jonah, Cooper, Odessa and Shepard. She will be missed for her kindness, love of family and friends, and for being a wonderful cousin.



