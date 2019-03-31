FORGAN--Kathryn Livingston, Age 80, of New York, NY, died Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born in Budapest, Hungary to Jozsef and Katalin Clementis-Zahony. The family came to the U.S. and settled in Cleveland, OH where she attended the Beaumont School for Girls. Upon earning her degree in Journalism from Marquette University, she moved to New York City. An expert chronicler of the intersections between Society's most alluring people and places, her writing took her to destinations as varied as Mauritania, Nepal and St. Moritz. She began her professional writing career as a staff writer at Harper's Bazaar and later became Executive Editor of Town & Country before going on to write books such as In the Spirit of Aspen, High Rise Low Down and Lilly. She was married to James H. Livingston and later, to J. Russell Forgan, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie V. Livingston, and son, Bret B. Livingston and two granddaughters, Walker Livingston and Grace Livingston. Kathryn's warmth, flair and generosity of spirit will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made at beaumontschool.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019