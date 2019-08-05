Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Kazuko Nakajima Hymans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019

Kathy Kazuko Nakajima Hymans passed peacefully on July 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. From her first breath until her last peaceful breath at the age of 86, Kathy was deeply loved and profoundly appreciated by her enormous circle of family and friends.



Kazuko was born on April 19, 1933. Her parents, Saburo and Yoshiko Nakajima, remarkably chose to raise their first born daughter as if she were their first born son. Kazuko received their full attention and education and grew into an exemplary student. She attended Kobe College and after two years volunteered to go to America, before her three younger brothers. In 1955, as a 22 year old college student, Kazuko arrived by ship in San Francisco en route to New York City. She would soon begin her new life as the first female student from Japan to attend New York University. After graduating from NYU in 1958 with a degree in Home Economics and Nutrition, Kathy worked as a dietician at New York Hospital.



A mutual acquaintance introduced Kathy to Murray Hymans. She found his love, warmth and kindness so compelling she chose to marry him in 1960. They decided to raise their two daughters, Hanna and Amy, in New Jersey. Her friends and family knew her as an exceptional homemaker who was co-founder of the Red Oak Nursery School; learned how to re-cane her dining chairs from a library book; expertly sewed perfectly lined, velvet-collared matching coats for her daughters; grew grapes for her jams on the fence she had built brick by brick with her brother; prepared gourmet cuisine on a nightly basis; refused to stop preparing those gourmet dinners while attending graduate school when evening hours became study time and served them to her family for breakfast instead; read The New York Times from front to back every day; drove her daughters to and from Hebrew School for over a decade; graduated with a Masters of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1972; began her PhD on a fellowship; and taught Vietnam veterans a Restaurant Management course at the local community college before opening Yoshi of Colts Neck in 1975, the first of her five restaurants, all of which kept her exceedingly busy and very happy. After retiring from a 20-year restaurant career, Kathy bought an investment property in Weehawken, New Jersey and started a new career spanning 30 years managing her bed and breakfast guest house.



Kathy and her beloved life partner of 23 years, Irwin Touster, shared life in timeless and exuberant ways. Their love story was framed by sweeping views of the iconic and dynamic Manhattan skyline along both sides of the Hudson River.



Well into her 80s, Kathy never stopped working. She strengthened and nurtured an extremely close bond to her daughters, her grandchildren and extended family. Kathy was a powerful human being who nurtured her family with love and joy, and made sure each one found a beloved place within her enormous and wondrous life. Kathy Kazuko Nakajima Hymans passed peacefully on July 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. From her first breath until her last peaceful breath at the age of 86, Kathy was deeply loved and profoundly appreciated by her enormous circle of family and friends.Kazuko was born on April 19, 1933. Her parents, Saburo and Yoshiko Nakajima, remarkably chose to raise their first born daughter as if she were their first born son. Kazuko received their full attention and education and grew into an exemplary student. She attended Kobe College and after two years volunteered to go to America, before her three younger brothers. In 1955, as a 22 year old college student, Kazuko arrived by ship in San Francisco en route to New York City. She would soon begin her new life as the first female student from Japan to attend New York University. After graduating from NYU in 1958 with a degree in Home Economics and Nutrition, Kathy worked as a dietician at New York Hospital.A mutual acquaintance introduced Kathy to Murray Hymans. She found his love, warmth and kindness so compelling she chose to marry him in 1960. They decided to raise their two daughters, Hanna and Amy, in New Jersey. Her friends and family knew her as an exceptional homemaker who was co-founder of the Red Oak Nursery School; learned how to re-cane her dining chairs from a library book; expertly sewed perfectly lined, velvet-collared matching coats for her daughters; grew grapes for her jams on the fence she had built brick by brick with her brother; prepared gourmet cuisine on a nightly basis; refused to stop preparing those gourmet dinners while attending graduate school when evening hours became study time and served them to her family for breakfast instead; read The New York Times from front to back every day; drove her daughters to and from Hebrew School for over a decade; graduated with a Masters of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1972; began her PhD on a fellowship; and taught Vietnam veterans a Restaurant Management course at the local community college before opening Yoshi of Colts Neck in 1975, the first of her five restaurants, all of which kept her exceedingly busy and very happy. After retiring from a 20-year restaurant career, Kathy bought an investment property in Weehawken, New Jersey and started a new career spanning 30 years managing her bed and breakfast guest house.Kathy and her beloved life partner of 23 years, Irwin Touster, shared life in timeless and exuberant ways. Their love story was framed by sweeping views of the iconic and dynamic Manhattan skyline along both sides of the Hudson River.Well into her 80s, Kathy never stopped working. She strengthened and nurtured an extremely close bond to her daughters, her grandchildren and extended family. Kathy was a powerful human being who nurtured her family with love and joy, and made sure each one found a beloved place within her enormous and wondrous life. Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close