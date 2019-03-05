SCHNEIDER--Kathy, passed away on March 3, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Kathy faced her ultimate challenge exactly as she had lived, with dignity and strength. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Paul (Laura) and Travis Giske, and Justin and Olivia Schneider. Dear sister of Robert Epstein. Service Thursday at 12:30pm at "The Riverside" 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
