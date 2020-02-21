Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAYLA SILBERBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SILBERBERG-- Kayla Judith. Kayla Judith Silberberg (nee Goldreich) passed away on February 3rd in Chapel Hill, NC, her home of the last five years. Fierce, smart, beautiful, funny, and artistic, she was one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed. Kayla was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 28, 1932, to Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe. She received her bachelor's degree in Studio Art at NYU and her master's degree from Columbia's Bank St. College of Education. In 1957, she married Martin Yale Silberberg, her beloved husband and dearest companion until his death in 2017. Kayla was a passionate mother and grandmother. A New Yorker until the age of 33, she embraced the adventure of the family's move to California, then to Japan, and eventually back to New York City, enjoying a lifetime of travels and curating a collection of beautiful works of art. Kayla's deeply felt art, her teaching and her career as an educational counselor and owner of Chappaqua College Counseling Service have meant so much to so many. A believer in giving back, she donated her artistic and organizational skills to her synagogue communities and her expertise as a counselor generously. She is mourned by her daughters, Mina Ruth Silberberg and Eve Caroline Silberberg ("Eve Silber"), and granddaughter, Olivia Rose Haynie, along with others whom she cherished and who cherished her -- her son-in- law, Kerry Haynie; a special nephew, David Diament; and other family and friends, some of a few months and some of decades. Kayla loved her New York Times and read it with passion every day. She appeared in it a few times. Her first appearance was at the age of four on August 18, 1936 in an article titled "Missing Child Found in Swamp." It is so good that she was found. A graveside funeral service was held February 5, 2020 officiated by Rabbi Jen Feldman (Chapel Hill Kehillah Cemetery, 4826 Trenton Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517). Donations in her memory may be sent to the Educational Cause of the International Rescue Committee



