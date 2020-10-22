1954 - 2020

Keith died peacefully surrounded by family on October 15th, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Samantha, Whitney, and Ethan, his ex-wife Lisa, his sister Jill (Sam), and his cousin Leslie (Christopher).



Keith was born in Los Angeles to Lila and Frank Stark and raised in Beverly Hills. He was a rock and roller and car guy who raced cars in the canyons around Malibu throughout his youth. He graduated from Beverly Hills High in 1972, and UCLA with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1976. He married his wife of 33 years in 1981 and had three children whom he supported passionately in all their endeavors. He started in the family business, Pacific Fixture Company, at age 14 and ran it successfully throughout his entire adult life, supporting his family and the families of those who worked for him.



Keith is remembered overwhelmingly as kind by family, community members, and business associates. He prioritized taking care of his family, friends, employees, and clients above all else, and always had a joke at the ready. He lived his supercar dreams with a Porsche and McLaren, but he always considered his greatest accomplishment to be his three amazing children.



He will be buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park on October 25th, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Keith's name to The Valley Club Northridge via Venmo (@valley-club) or by check to 8728 Corbin Ave, Northridge, CA 91324.

