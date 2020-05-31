1938 - 2020

KEITH GODARD: GRAPHIC DESIGNER and EXHIBITION DESIGNER 1938 – 2020



Today is his birthday, May 31,1938, born with a curiously wondrous mind that comes to life in all his work, and as he said "if it has the spicing of poetry and an ingredient of humor, it makes me smile and I hope it does others." It does.



He wanted to become an actor but decided early that the world we live in was his stage, not the theater. A man "with hands of gold", he created by hand sketching, most often translating his ideas into three-dimensional Maquettes, even if the end product was a two-dimensional print. He encouraged his students "to work with fun and let your imagination play".



Keith believed that graphic and exhibition design is a story-telling medium, and that an important participant is the observer. Unorthodox in spirit and to engage viewers, he would apply the virtual and real, sound, smell and movement in his design solutions. When clients did not knock at his door, he became his own client, creating projects that interested him, confident they would also stimulate the curiosity of others. He self-published under Works Editions.



A "Style" cannot be applied to his creative output, yet his designs are recognizable by their cunning, informed, imaginative and often humorous twists he applies to the task to communicate a visual message. He worked, creating and teaching, until he died of cancer at home on May 4th, 2020. He is sadly missed by students, colleagues, and friends, and especially by his wife, architect Katrin Adam and his niece, Ruth Wilby.



--A U.S. Citizen, born in London, the son of Horace James Godard, a heraldic engraver, and Violet Clare Starbuck.



--Studied at the London College of Printing and Graphic Art, Bachelor's Degree in Typography and Art. Full scholarship to attend Yale University's School of Art and Architecture in 1965, earning an MFA in Graphic Design, 1967.



--Partnered with Architects Craig Hodgetts, Lester Walker and Bob Mangurian in their design firm WORKS INC., 1968 – 89 in NYC. Keith became sole proprietor of STUDIO-WORKS from 1990 to 2020.



--Cofounded the Graphics Department at CAL ARTS in 1970 – 72, there he created the first Graphic Design History lectures.



--He taught at Philadelphia College of Art, Cooper Union, School of Visual Arts, SUNY State University (FIT) and New York Film Academy.



--His many graphic and exhibition designs include projects in NYC: 23 St/R train Subway Murals, history plaques on Brooklyn Bridge walkway, Roebling family sculpture at Brooklyn bridge anchorage, Brooklyn Bridge Centennial Exhibit, Empire State observatory dioramas, MTA/NYC Subway Museum, traveling exhibitions for UNICEF worldwide.



--His work is archived in the Rochester Institute of Technologies, School of Visual Arts, Cooper Hewitt Museum, MoMA, Bibliotheque National de France, amongst others.



--One person exhibitions: Périgueux, Hangzhou, New York, Philadelphia.



--Member of AGI (Alliance Graphic International) and AIGA (American Institute of Graphic Arts).



--Works Editions: Art Books, typographic maps of historic French villages.

