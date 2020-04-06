BATCHELDER--Kelsey C. After a life well lived, Kelsey C. Batchelder, 87, beloved and loving husband of Marla, father of Ben and Sarah, grandpa of Maka, sibling of seven Batchelders, and proud son of Edith and Chase, died March 25. Throughout several successful careers as a clergyman, the developer of Con Edison assessment center, a corporate manager of training and development at Philip Morris, and a career counselor at JP Morgan Chase, Kelsey brought love, competence, humor, respect, and intelligence to each challenge. Kelsey was always a gentleman along with being a mentor, a contributing public citizen, and a kind, good man. We miss him.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020