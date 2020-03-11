ARUTT--Kenneth, of Melville, NY and Delray Beach, FL passed away on March 8th at the age of 97. He was born and raised in New York City. Ken, then raised his family on Long Island, where he was the president of Cosmos Electronic Machine Corp. He collected jazz memorabilia his entire life and amassed a collection of thousands of 78 records. Ken was passionate about good food and loved traveling. He always enjoyed a generous glass of Belvedere with a twist. Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie Arutt nee Reimer. Collectively, they have four children; Richard Nishman, Lisa Knoop and Diane Arutt Matty (Scott Matty). He was predeceased by his daughter Linda Allen. Together, they have eight grandchildren; Isabella and Dillon Nishman, Zachary and Jason Knoop, Jennie Braunstein, Hannah Matty, Landon and Jarred Allen. His warm heart and generosity touched everyone and he was loved and admired by all. Funeral services will be held at Gutterman's, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury on Wednesday, March 11 at 1pm. Burial at Wellwood Cemetery. Shiva will take place Wednesday 4-8pm, Thursday 5-8pm.



