KENNETH BIALKIN

Obituary
BIALKIN--Kenneth. We mourn the loss of Kenneth Bialkin, beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was everything a man could or should be - kind, wise, loving, brave and humble. We love you and will miss you deeply. Funeral services will be held: Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, Park East Synagogue, 163 East 67th Street, New York, NY. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Israel Friendship League and ELEM. Ann, Johanna and Lisa
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019
