BIALKIN--Kenneth. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Kenneth Bialkin, beloved husband of Ann, and a communal giant. Ken was extraordinarily devoted to the Jewish community and Israel, and his legacy continues with the work of Ann and the Bialkin family. We extend our condolences to Ann; his children and grandchildren; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019