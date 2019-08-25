BIALKIN--Kenneth J., Longstanding Chairman of the America-Israel Friendship League dies at 89. The Board of Directors and staff of the America-Israel Friendship League mourn the passing of Kenneth J. Bialkin, Honorary Chairman of the America-Israel Friendship League. Ken Bialkin was a trailblazer and giant among leaders of the American Jewish community; a phenomenal legal mind who served as a longtime senior partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher and Flom; and a kind, compassionate, and generous man. Ken leaves to mourn, his wife, Anne; daughters, Lisa and Johanna and two grandsons, Gideon and Samuel. He will be missed by the many lives he has touched.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019