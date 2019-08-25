BIALKIN--Kenneth J. ADL mourns the passing of beloved former National Chair (1983-1986), relentless advocate against anti-Semi- tism and longtime friend, Kenneth J. Bialkin. Bialkin represented ADL at the World Conference on Soviet Jewry in 1983. He led an ADL delegation which met with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. Under Ken, ADL was instrumental in gaining a posthumous pardon from the State of Georgia Board of Paroles and Pardons for Leo M. Frank, a Jewish businessman who had been lynched in 1915. Ken will be remembered for his leadership, deep dedication to fighting anti-Semitism and his commitment to the safety and security of the Jewish people, the state of Israel and to ADL's mission and values. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Ann and his entire family. Esta Gordon Epstein, Board Chair; Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO & National Director; Abraham H. Foxman, National Director Emeritus



