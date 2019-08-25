BIALKIN--Kenneth. Park East Synagogue mourns the passing of our distinguished member Kenneth Bialkin, prominent leader of the American Jewish community who was in the forefront of United States - Israel solidarity and friendship. Sincere condolences to his beloved wife Ann, his partner in the practice of tzedaka, devoted daughters Lisa and Johanna and grandchildren. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Funeral services Monday, August 26, 11:00am, Park East Synagogue, 163 East 67th Street. Rabbi Arthur Schneier Herman Hochberg, president
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019