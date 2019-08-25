BIALKIN--Kenneth. The World Jewish Congress will miss our dear friend, Ken Bialkin. Underneath his brilliant legal mind, Ken represented a reasoned, common sense approach to life. His strong support of Israel and the Jewish people, along with his great patriotism for the United States throughout his life, will remain an inspiration to us all. We send our deepest condolences to Ken's family. Ken was one in a million. Ronald S. Lauder, President, World Jewish Congress
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019