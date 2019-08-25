KENNETH BIALKIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH BIALKIN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BIALKIN--Kenneth. The World Jewish Congress will miss our dear friend, Ken Bialkin. Underneath his brilliant legal mind, Ken represented a reasoned, common sense approach to life. His strong support of Israel and the Jewish people, along with his great patriotism for the United States throughout his life, will remain an inspiration to us all. We send our deepest condolences to Ken's family. Ken was one in a million. Ronald S. Lauder, President, World Jewish Congress
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.