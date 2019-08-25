BIALKIN--Kenneth. Our relationship started with Kenny Bialkin at the opposite sides of the lawyers table in 1967. After that, Sandy always wanted Kenny on his side of that business table! Kenny was not only a very wise and thoughtful lawyer, he was very principled and a loyal friend. The relationship evolved into a very close one with Kenny and his wonderful and devoted wife, Annie. Many fun New Year's Eve weekends in the Adirondacks, boat trips in the Mediterranean and just a very special friendship, and yet he always kept his moral and legal compass! Kenny, we will miss you so much, but we are lucky to have such great memories, our love and deepest sympathy to his special daughters, Lisa and Johanna, his two grandsons who he adored, Sammy and Gid, and his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Annie. With thanks to the times we could share together. Love, Joan and Sandy Weill



