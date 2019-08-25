BIALKIN--Kenneth J. Esq. The Jerusalem Foundation, Inc., its Board of Directors, leadership, and staff deeply mourn the passing of Kenneth J. Bialkin, Founder, Vice Chairman, member of the Board for more than fifty years, partner, mentor and friend. A close colleague and great friend to Mayor Teddy Kollek, Kenny will be remembered for his inexhaustible kindness and generosity, his fierce determination to advocate for worthy causes, his ineffable talent for creating lasting relationships, his belief in the power and value of volunteerism, and his love of Israel and the Jewish people. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Ann, his daughters, Lisa and Johanna, and the entire Bialkin family. May his memory be a blessing. Executive Chairman James S. Snyder, Chairman of the Board Alan Hassenfeld, and the Board and Staff of The Jerusalem Foundation, Inc.



