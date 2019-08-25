BIALKIN--Kenneth J. The Board, Officers and Staff of the Center for Jewish History mourn the passing of Kenneth J. Bialkin, a former Vice Chairman, board member and founding supporter of the Center. He was a passionate philanthropist and leader at many Jewish organizations with a tireless dedication to preserving the history of the Jewish people. Ken was a loving husband and father and a caring friend to many. The entire Center for Jewish History community will greatly miss him. Bruce Slovin and Bernard Michael, Co-Chairs
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019