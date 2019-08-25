BIALKIN--Ken. The partners, attorneys and professional staff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP mourn the passing of our friend and colleague Ken Bialkin. One of the leading corporate attorneys of his generation, Ken was known for handling matters that transformed companies and industries. His calm, thoughtful self-assurance naturally suited him to the role of serving as legal, business and personal adviser to the CEOs of some of the world's highest-profile companies. Ken also was a tireless advocate for the State of Israel, building connections between American and Israeli leaders in the business and legal communities, and served in numerous leadership roles at philanthropic institutions. We are thankful for Ken's extraordinary legacy and will dearly miss him.



