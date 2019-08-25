BIALKIN--Ken. We mourn the loss of our close friend and Skadden partner Ken Bialkin. We are grateful for his invaluable guidance and advice, both personally and professionally, and the example he set by balancing a storied legal career with tireless dedication to philanthropy and the State of Israel. He will be deeply missed. We extend our condolences to Ken's wife, Ann; his daughters, Lisa and Johanna; and his two grandsons. Eric and Lori Friedman
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019