BIALKIN--Kenneth J. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our dear friend and colleague Kenneth J. Bialkin, who passed away on August 22. Ken was elected to the Board in 1991 and served as secretary from 1991 to 2017, when we were honored to appoint him the first secretary emeritus in Carnegie Hall's history. For more than a quarter of a century, Ken contributed enormously to the sound management of Carnegie Hall, overseeing the Hall's legal affairs with professional expertise and personal wisdom, while also chronicling the history of Carnegie Hall's governance with carefully crafted minutes rooted in a steadfast commitment to detail, precision, and respect for the written word. We will remember Ken for his abiding love of Carnegie Hall, his unstinting dedication to excellence, and his tremendous personal warmth and kindness. Ken was a true friend to Carnegie Hall, and we will miss him greatly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Ann, and daughters Johanna and Lisa, as well as his many friends and family members. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 27, 2019