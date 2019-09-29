Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BIJUR--Kenneth Marks. Kenneth Marks Bijur, 75, died unexpectedly September 22, 2019 while fishing on Lower Saranac Lake, the place he loved most. Ken was born January 4, 1944 to Justin and Jane (nee Dryfoos) Bijur. He lived his entire life in New York City where he had a successful career in the menswear industry and commercial real estate. While Ken loved living in Manhattan, he most of all enjoyed spending time at his home in the Adirondacks. He had a passion for fly fishing, either from his one-man canoe or wading the Ausable River. He also loved snow skiing in the winter and waterskiing in the summer, both of which he continued into his 70s. Ken also spent time every summer since childhood at the Ocean Beach Club on the Jersey shore where many of his lifelong friendships were made. He was a devoted father and grandfather and shared his love of the outdoors with his family. Ken is survived by his son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Janet of San Francisco, four grandchildren (Jack, Evelyn, Brooks and Katherine), brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Mary Bijur, and longtime partner Susan Branch. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Adirondack Council or the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department.



