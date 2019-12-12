CARMEL--Kenneth. Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great friend to many, he passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, FL on December 11, 2019 at age 83 following a heroic battle with cancer and heart disease. Born on September 15, 1936 in Lawrence, NY, the world has lost everyone's most generous friend and the last of the big tippers. Ken was a lifelong sports fanatic, who relished gambling on his favorite teams and horses. He was a voracious reader and avid card player, but his favorite hobby was worshiping his grandchildren, who he couldn't get enough of. An established real estate entrepreneur, Ken owned, developed and managed numerous New York City properties. Starting his career with Williams Real Estate, he retired as Vice Chairman of Colliers International. As a supporter of cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, he was also a tireless advocate for New Yorkers with disabilities via the Adapt Community Network (formerly United Cerebral Palsy of NYC). One could always count on Ken to support whatever charitable cause was dear to his friends and loved ones. Ken is survived by his devoted wife of more than 40 years, Brenda, his two beloved daughters, Jordana Getreu (Robert) and Alyssa Portny (David), and brother, Franklin. He is also survived by four adored grandchildren, Miranda, Rachael, Leela and Hugh, niece Candace Barasch (Michael) and grandnephew and grandniece, Robert and Julia. He was predeceased by parents, Miriam and Philip, twin brother, Robert and nephew, Bradley. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at Congregation B'nai Yisrael, 2 Banksville Road, Armonk, NY. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ken's honor can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 or http://mskcc.convio.net/ goto/kencarmel
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 12, 2019