KENNETH CEPPOS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH CEPPOS.
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CEPPOS--Kenneth S., died on October 26, 2019, at the age of 84 after an incredibly short battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ken worked every day until he became ill and loved his work, life and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol and will be terribly missed by his adoring children, Rhona, Larry and Cherie. He was the very proud grandfather of Morgan, Ashton, and Cassidy. Services today 12:30pm at "The Riverside", 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon