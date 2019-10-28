CEPPOS--Kenneth S., died on October 26, 2019, at the age of 84 after an incredibly short battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ken worked every day until he became ill and loved his work, life and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol and will be terribly missed by his adoring children, Rhona, Larry and Cherie. He was the very proud grandfather of Morgan, Ashton, and Cassidy. Services today 12:30pm at "The Riverside", 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 28, 2019