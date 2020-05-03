DANKER--Kenneth (Kenny) Knickerbocker Lodge #510 Knights Of Pythias sorrowfully announces the untimely passing of our Brother, Kenneth Danker. He was a member of our Order for almost 1/2 Century, becoming Grand Chancellor of the State of New York from 2001-2002. He then went on to be a Deputy Supreme Chancellor of The Supreme Lodge of the US and Canada in 2006-2008. He was also awarded the High Honor of Knight Of The Golden Spur in 2010, then being known thereafter as Sir Kenneth Danker. He was active in most all of the altruistic endeavors of the Knights Of Pythias, being a Past President of the Pythian Camp, a Co-Chairman of our Servicemen and Women's Committee, and an active participant on the Annual Convention Committee, the K of P Diabetes Research Assn., Pythian Humanitarian Fund, Past Grand Chancellors Advisory Board, as well as numerous other activities of our Order. He was the "go to" guy of our Order. Whenever anyone asked about a project or a problem, the word was "Call Kenny." Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his wife, Myrna, and his entire family.





