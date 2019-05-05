Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH DOUGHERTY. View Sign Service Information Greenwich Village Funeral Home 199 Bleecker St New York , NY 10012 (212)-674-8055 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Greenwich Village Funeral Home 199 Bleecker St New York , NY 10012 View Map Memorial service 3:30 PM Grace Church Broadway at 10th Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGHERTY--Kenneth. Kenneth Edward Dougherty, Jr., 67, of Manhattan and Bridgewater, CT, passed away at home on April 29 after a four-year battle with esophageal cancer. Born on Long Island on October 14, 1951, and raised primarily in Huntington, Ken graduated from Georgetown University and Columbia Business School before embarking on a 30-year career as an institutional bond salesman for leading Wall Street firms, including Bear Stearns, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Dain Rauscher. After retiring, Ken pursued his passion for history and learning by obtaining a graduate degree in social studies education from the Steinhardt School at NYU and becoming a New York City high school teacher. Ken eventually refocused his talents on tutoring, volunteering for Comprehensive Development to help students pursue their dreams of higher education and for Cents-Ability, where he developed and delivered financial literacy programs and served as an Executive Committee member. In Bridgewater, Ken was a communicant and a vestry member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and a member of the water quality board of the Friends of the Lake. Ken is survived by his wife, Priscilla Hancock; his children Suzanne (Nicolas) Bouisset of London, Brian (Nick Robert) of Boston, and Michael of Manhattan and their mother, Pamela Dougherty of Springfield, NJ; his grandsons Charlie, Oliver, William, and Henry; four sisters Kathleen Samchalk of Pinehurst, NC, Deborah and Barbara, both of St. James, NC, and Patricia Bloom of Longmeadow, MA and their families; and numerous cousins, in-laws, and friends, including the seven remaining Inebrions. Ken will be remembered as a loving husband, father and Granpa; as a loyal friend; for his sense of humor; and for being a genuinely good guy. Friends will be welcomed at the Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleeker Street, on May 22 from 11am to 1pm. A memorial service will be held the same day at 3:30pm at Grace Church, Broadway at 10th Street, with a reception following. Donations in Ken's name may be made to St. Mark's Church, 5 Main St., Bridgewater, CT 06752 or to Comprehensive Development, Inc., 240 Second Ave., NYC 10003.



