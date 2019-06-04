FORDE--Kenneth A. NewYork-Presbyterian mo-urns the death of our esteemed Trustee Kenneth A. Forde, M.D. Dr. Forde was elected to the Board of Trustees of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on December 12, 2012. Dr. Forde had been a Member of the Patient Experience Committee and had served as a liaison to the Digestive Diseases Service Line. Dr. Forde, a proud graduate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, had spent over half a century as a teacher, researcher, and practitioner of surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Always a kind and compassionate physician, Dr. Forde contributed his clinical expertise and judgment for the benefit of his patients and the Hospital. We will miss this loyal and wise steward of the institution. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Forde's son, Trevor, and grandchildren and hope that they find comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife Kareitha. Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian



