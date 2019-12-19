GILLMAN--Kenneth, 82, of Goldens Bridge, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born on June 7, 1937 in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England, Ken was the elder son of the late Dorothy and Walter Gillman. A veteran of the Royal Air Force, he worked as a statistician at the Electricity Council of London, the British Ministry of Defense, and the London office of Reader's Digest. Ken eventually immigrated to the United States, where he worked in the Pleasantville office of Reader's Digest until 1984. He then founded Considerations, Inc., which provided global direct mail consulting and regression services. He was President of Considerations, Inc. until his retirement in 2002. From 1983 to 2006, Ken was also the editor-publisher of the quarterly astrological publication, Considerations. In 2009, he authored One After Another, which examined rectification and prediction using planetary sequences. Ken is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dr. Wendy Robinson Gillman, his children, Gabrielle, Noah, O'Dhaniel (Julia), and Michael (Ellen), grandchildren, Natalie, Seri, and Imogen, sister, Joan Twelves, and nephew, Timothy (Nicole). He was predeceased by his brother, David. Ken will be remembered by family and friends for his brilliant mind, quiet disposition, love of nature, and dedication to his family. Family and friends will gather at Clark Associates Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Road, Katonah, NY 10536 on Saturday, December 21st, from 1 to 4pm, with the memorial service starting at 2:00 at the funeral home.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019