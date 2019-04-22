HABER--Kenneth, known to his many friends as Ken, was born in Brooklyn New York on March 31, 1925. Ken was a loving husband, devoted father, brother, uncle, and proud grandfather. After serving in World War II in Europe Ken returned to Brooklyn and married his beloved wife of over 70 years, Roberta (nee Wolff). Ken was a devoted public servant who cared about people and was always willing to help people and put them at ease. In 1969, Ken was elected councilman at large for Brooklyn, after which he worked for the Brooklyn Borough President and was active with the Jewish war veterans. He took great pride in organizing the annual Brooklyn Memorial day parade. Ken is survived by his wife, Roberta, brother, Sheldon, brother-in-law Owen and his wife Marcia Wolff; as well as his three children: AndrewHaber, Nancy Haber and Lorri Haber-DiBoni and their spouses: Kate Gladstone, Roy Ackner and Lawrence DiBoni and two grandchildren, Jacqueline and Ariana DiBoni as well as several nieces and nephews.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH HABER.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019