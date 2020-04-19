JEWEL --Kenneth L., MD, 78, of Mountain Lakes, NJ, died April 13 of complications from COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease. An exceptional radiologist who truly loved his work, he was a mentor and friend to fellow doctors, nurses and technicians at Montclair Radiology, where he worked for 38 years until his retirement in 2011. He was a sweet, loving husband to wife Jane for more than 50 years of marriage, a ceaselessly supportive father to sons Andy and Dan and their wives, Shallah and Lan, and a warm and impossibly patient grandfather to Sara, Zack, Emma and Dylan. Ken grew up in Great Neck, Long Island, graduated from NYU and got his medical degree from the University Of Buffalo School Of Medicine. He loved jogging and playing tennis, seeing artsy movies and going for sushi with his wife, snorkeling with his kids on fun family vacations, and playing in the pool with his grandchildren. His family and friends are grateful for every moment they had him in their lives and will miss him deeply.



