1936 - 2020

Kenneth John Hubner of Germantown, NY (formerly of New York City), died Sunday, April 12, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Ken was born September 9, 1936 in Garden City, NY. He was a graduate of Garden City High School and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. He went on to a career as a beloved English Teacher and Dept. Chair at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx.

A devoted New Yorker, he and his partner moved full-time to Germantown, NY upon retirement and opened the cherished local bookstore, Main Street Books.

He was a lifelong lover of writing and literature, and was an avid tennis enthusiast.

He is survived by his partner of 60 years, Artist, Stephen Walling; two nieces, Susannah Hubner-Varela and Marilyn J. Hubner and a nephew, James R. Sherwood.

