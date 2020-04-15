1936 - 2020
Kenneth John Hubner of Germantown, NY (formerly of New York City), died Sunday, April 12, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Ken was born September 9, 1936 in Garden City, NY. He was a graduate of Garden City High School and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. He went on to a career as a beloved English Teacher and Dept. Chair at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx.
A devoted New Yorker, he and his partner moved full-time to Germantown, NY upon retirement and opened the cherished local bookstore, Main Street Books.
He was a lifelong lover of writing and literature, and was an avid tennis enthusiast.
He is survived by his partner of 60 years, Artist, Stephen Walling; two nieces, Susannah Hubner-Varela and Marilyn J. Hubner and a nephew, James R. Sherwood.
He was predeceased by his brother, Walter F. Hubner and sister, Marilyn R. Sherwood (Hubner) and two beloved dogs, Barney and Jessie.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020