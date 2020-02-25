KOOPERSMITH--Kenneth, died at 88, although he fit 176 years into those 88. Survived by the children he loved and who loved him -- Glenn, Kim, and Janis, and their spouses Eve, Bill, and Andy and by the grandchildren he adored and who adored him -- Meredith, Daryl, Jesse, Charlotte, Jamie, and Matty. He is also survived by his partner Diane, who brought love and adventure, and by his big brother Charles to whom he spoke every day for 88 years. His twin sister Marilyn predeceased him but remained a part of his life every day. While his life with his wife Marcia was cut way too short, their love remained a vibrant force in all of our lives. We're picturing you are writing your next Kronicles, Dad. Rest in Peace. In lieu of donations, commit to vote in November (with the future of the Supreme Court in mind as he always reminded us).



