KRAUS--Kenneth D., 98, on July 15, 2019 at home in New York City. A lifetime resident of the Upper Westside of Manhattan, Kenneth Kraus was a WW II US Coast Guard veteran, who, as an avid tennis player, enjoyed his time on Fire Island with his wife, Kitty Kraus for over 50 years. His career in the gift/novelty sales business included several toy inventions. He was a passionate bridge player regularly playing every weekend right up to his last days. He loved seeing the world's seven continents aboard cruise ships, especially if it included a challenging bridge game. He was predeceased by his wife, Kitty Kraus, companion Joan Klitzman, and his brother, Eugene Gattle Kraus. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lois Cydney Kraus, nephew, Anthony Kenneth Kraus, and niece, Elizabeth Anne Kraus. Service Friday, July 19th, 10:00am at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.



