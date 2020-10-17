1934 - 2020

Kenneth Martin Kiernan, writer, artist, musician, father, and grandfather, died September 12 at his home in Seattle, Washington. He passed away peacefully, in his sleep. He was 86.



Son of Helen and John Kiernan, Ken grew up in East Harlem, New York, and spent most of his life in Manhattan and the Bronx. He was a great champion of New York City. Ken served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, then attended and graduated from Hunter College.



Ken worked in the publishing industry for many years, at such well-known magazines as Advertising Age, Billboard, and Institutional Investor, and at the company Thomas Publishing. But he is best known to family and friends for his wit, curiosity, and creativity. Ken was a "maker" before that was cool, transforming found objects into treasures. He was a painter and photographer (who turned his small NYC bathroom into a darkroom), who favored cityscapes and nature. He was an insightful history buff and a committed C-Span follower.



Perhaps most of all, Ken will be remembered for his love of music, and specifically, his enthusiasm for the Beatles, which he shared generously. Ken was such an avid fan that in 1969 when he took his family on a week-long vacation to Paris, he packed a suitcase containing only Beatles albums and a turntable. He was a creative good-citizen who encouraged creativity in others.



In 1998, Ken relocated to Seattle. He spent his last years teaching poetry to seniors, leading tours at the Seattle Art Museum, and spending time with his son Neil, who joined him in Seattle in 2018.



Ken is survived by his three children, Liz, Kenny, and Neil; his six grandchildren, Camela, Rhys, Micaela, Ian, Sean, and Catalina; his sister Kathleen and brother Tom; his friend and former wife Leah Goldfinger; and 14 nieces and nephews.



It was Ken's wish not to have a service. Instead we invite you to listen to your favorite Beatles album and think of Ken.

