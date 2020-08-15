1/
KENNETH OLSHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLSHAN--Kenneth. The Central Park Conservancy mourns the passing of Kenneth Olshan, a friend and Board member from 1992 to 2009. Ken was a leader in the advertising industry and served on the Marketing & Communications and Executive committees from which he advised the Conservancy on publicizing The Gates temporary art installation in Central Park, as well as on many other projects. We greatly valued his generosity to the Park and his advocacy of our mission. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, management, and staff of the Central Park Conservancy, we send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Olshan family. Elizabeth W. Smith, President & CEO, Central Park Conservancy Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved