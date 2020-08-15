OLSHAN--Kenneth. The Central Park Conservancy mourns the passing of Kenneth Olshan, a friend and Board member from 1992 to 2009. Ken was a leader in the advertising industry and served on the Marketing & Communications and Executive committees from which he advised the Conservancy on publicizing The Gates temporary art installation in Central Park, as well as on many other projects. We greatly valued his generosity to the Park and his advocacy of our mission. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, management, and staff of the Central Park Conservancy, we send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Olshan family. Elizabeth W. Smith, President & CEO, Central Park Conservancy Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store