PAIGEN--Kenneth, Ph.D. Ken died on February 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dr. Beverly Paigen; sister, Grace Felsher; twonieces; five children; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Born in the Bronx in 1927, he attended the Speyer School and Bronx High School of Science. BA (Johns Hopkins, 1946), PhD (Caltech, 1950). A geneticist, he served as director of The Jackson Laboratory (1989-2002). Family is creating a scholarship. Donations can be made (in memory of Ken Paigen) to The Jackson Laboratory, PO Box 254, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2020