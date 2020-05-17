KENNETH PAUL
PAUL--Kenneth Alan. Adored husband of Jill Ehrenberg and beloved father of Tyler (Erica Henston) and Hunter (Berin Bezmen), died on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. Ken was a skilled and able trial lawyer, a charming, kind, gentle, and generous man, passionate about family, friends and the criminal law practice he founded in 1974. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Paul Robinson (Charles) and was predeceased by his sister, Adrienne Friedman (Phil). Memorial contributions may be made to The Auxiliary of Lenox Hill Hospital https://support.northwell.edu/ lenoxhillauxiliary


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
