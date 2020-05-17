PAUL--Kenneth A., Esq. Ken, the lawyer, was described as "having an abundance of decency and integrity," who "consistently demonstrated a high standard of ethical conduct and excellence," by several Federal Judges who sent their condolences. He was handsome, fun, and loved his family. His life was blessed by his devoted wife, Jill, and his two sons, Tyler and Hunter, who brought him added joy in his beloved daughters-in-law, Erica and Berin. He was my adored brother and a treasured member of the larger Paul and Robinson clans. Barbara Paul Robinson and Charles Raskob Robinson





