Or Copy this URL to Share

PAUL--Kenneth. We mourn the passing of our dear friend. Devoted husband, proud father, and gifted lawyer, Ken possessed a rare combination of empathy, intelligence, strength, humor, and loyalty to his family and many friends. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to his beloved wife, Jill, and their sons and their wives, Tyler, Erica, Hunter and Berin. The Baumwell/Simon and Henderson Families





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store