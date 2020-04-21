ROSS--Kenneth H. Died April 15th from multiple causes including COVID-19. Born May 1931, Ken was a respected architect and generous human being, with a never-ending curiosity about the world, who will be missed by all. Survivors: wife, Carolyn Benbow-Ross, sister, June Ross Marks, children with first wife, Ester: Andrew, Philip, Evan, Vivian (predeceased), and four grandchildren: Milo, Clementine, Riza, and Langston. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020