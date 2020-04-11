Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH SAFIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAFIAN--Kenneth Geisler, 83, passed away on April 9. He is survived by his loving wife, Naomi; his daughters, Nancy and Patti; step-daughters, Jackie, Wendy, and Simona; nieces and nephews, Judy, Bobby, and Tommy; his grandchildren, Juliette, Noah, Will and Mia; step-grandchildren, Sonya, Jakob, Amalia, Max, Natalie, Leo, and Charlotte; and his sons- in-law, Jonathan, Evan, Paul, and Roger. Ken was a financial analyst and asset manager who, with his partner Ken Smilen, pioneered the Dual Market Principle - the concept of breaking the equity market into growth and cyclical stocks. His analysis, prescient in its accuracy and widely read by investors, market forecasters, and lawmakers, was often cited in Barron's, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. A proud graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Ken was an obsessive workaholic who often clocked 12-hour days. He worked just as hard on his family and friendships, which he valued greatly. Ken's best friend was his older brother, Chet; he also stayed in close contact with his college buddies. Ken experienced tragedy that he always carried with him: the loss of his beloved son, Billy, who was murdered in 1987 at the age of 21. Ken found solace, true love, and companionship with Naomi, his second wife, who he always said made him the luckiest person in the world. Ken's joy was spending time with his large, extended family at his home in the Berkshires. Known in the family for his storytelling and salty language, Ken would often give inspirational speeches on holidays and other family occasions. He loved sharing lessons, and always emphasized the "great, great pleasure" he got from seeing others "growing and accomplishing things in life." When discussing those who took less care in trying to deeply understand the world we live in, Ken would vociferously opine: "for cryin' out loud." Because Ken was interested in woodworking and supporting his family, we ask that donations be made to his nephew Tommy's non-profit, Refoundry



