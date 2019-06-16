SCHWARTZ--Kenneth Stephen, MD, at age 73. Lived with his beloved wife, Jane, in New York City, Sag Harbor, and Palm Beach. Devoted father of Jonathan Schwartz and Kari Hershey. Father-in-law of Deuza Schwartz and Adam Hershey. Grandfather of Leticia, Cody, Tessa, Georgia May, and Agatha. A prominent radiologist and respected medical director who graduated from The Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1972 and was chief resident at North Shore University Hospital. Ken had been a member of the AMA, New York Roentgen Society, American College of Radiology, Albert Einstein Board of Governors, the Board of Directors of Long Island Community Hospital and Precision Optics Corp. He was instrumental in the formation and success of multiple private practice radiology groups, serving dozens of hospitals throughout the New York Metropolitan Region over the course of a 43 year career. Ken was an exemplary leader, advisor, mentor and visionary. He will be remembered by all the people whose lives he has touched for his boundless energy, wit, professionalism and enthusiasm for life. Celebration of Life, Wednesday, June 19, 6pm, at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Ave. at 65th St.



