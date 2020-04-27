SILVERBUSH--Kenneth, a resident of North Providence, RI, but always a New Yorker at heart, passed away on April 25, 2020. Born in Brooklyn on December 14, 1934 to the late David and Gladys Silverbush, Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Together for 65 years, Ken and his wife Carol shared a life of unconditional love. He is survived by Carol, daughter Stacey, sons-in-law, Gene and Lou, grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Lauren and Alexa, and great-grandson, Jonathan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jody, and his brother, Herb. Ken was a seasoned, award-winning ad man whose powerful writing ultimately helped raise millions of dollars for charitable organizations nationally. He cared passionately about the greater good and gave generously of his time, talent and treasure. Ken's big heart will be dearly missed. His life will be celebrated at a future date in New York. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 27, 2020