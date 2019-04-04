BRAUNSTEIN--Kent, 87, of Roslyn, NY on April 1, 2019. We, his wife of 64 years and children, remember him as a husband and father whose greatest joy was seeing us happy and successful. A 1st Lieutenant Korean War Veteran, he was a man of many interests. Enthusiastic fisherman who honed his skills in eastern Long Island's waters and North Carolina's Outer Banks. Skilled woodworker and amateur artist in watercolor and ink. Bryant Library board president and avid reader. And he made a mean pot of soup! Kent is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Stone Braunstein; children John Braunstein and Jin Gong, Tom and Annie Braunstein, Nancy Braunstein, and Rob and Anne Braunstein; grandchildren Ben, Harry, Emily, Sydney, Charlie, Daniel and Nick Braunstein; sister Stephanie Mayers; brother Bill Braunstein. He loved us and his love was returned in full. Private family memorial.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2019